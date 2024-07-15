Alert Days in effect as dangerous heat takes hold in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued ALERT DAYS today, Tuesday and Wednesday for a dangerous combination of heat and humidity.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the entire WJZ First Alert Weather viewing area on today from 11 a.m. through 8 pm. The following counties are included in the excessive heat warning:

Temperatures climbed well into the upper 90s and lower 100s Sunday afternoon across much of Maryland. BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport tied a record high of 101° set back in 1954.

Everyone should be taking heat precautions including drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the A/C, avoiding direct sunlight, and checking in on pets and the elderly. Highs today will top out around 100°. BWI is headed for 101° and the previous record is 102° set in 1995. Tuesday's high temperatures will reach the lower 100s, and Wednesday's high temperatures will top out in the upper 90s.

The heat index today through Wednesday will range from 104° to 110°.

Overnight lows will generally be in the mid to upper 70s to lower 80s. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today and Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not everyone will get wet.

A strong cold front will approach the area Wednesday. Ahead of this front, temperatures will soar well into the 90s. Feels like temperatures will once again top out in the 100s. Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop ahead of the cold front bringing the potential of damaging winds, intense downpours, and lightning to the area. In addition to the ALERT DAY for extreme heat Wednesday, we'll need to be weather aware for the potential of widespread severe weather.

Behind the front Thursday, we'll see a leftover shower or thunderstorm, especially south of Baltimore. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Seasonable heat is likely Friday through next weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will surge back into the area next weekend along with the chance of thunderstorms. Right now, the best chance of storms appears to be late Saturday into part of Sunday.



