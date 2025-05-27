Alert Day Wednesday across Maryland for heavy windswept rain

Showers are moving in and possible for part of the evening commute Tuesday. Rain continues tonight with a steady to heavy, windswept rain likely Wednesday across Maryland. Rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches are possible by early Wednesday evening.

Today is a good day to get any weather dependent outdoor activities done. Despite the clouds, we are going to stay dry for a few more hours. Clouds will continue to lower and thicken throughout the day. Highs will top out in the lower 70s.

An area of low pressure will approach from the south and west this evening through Wednesday. The first batch of showers are possible as early as 4 pm, especially farther south and west of Baltimore City. Showers will continue to overspread the area through midnight. Showers will begin to gel into a widespread steady rain before daybreak tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s tonight.

Wednesday is a WJZ First Alert Weather Day for a widespread steady to heavy, windswept rain. The heaviest rain will impact the morning commute through the early afternoon hours. Rain will gradually taper off to showers during the afternoon and evening. A solid one to two inches of rain is possible by the time the heaviest rain ends Wednesday afternoon. The morning commute will be highly impacted the stormy weather, so please make sure you budget yourself extra time and check back in with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team. The midweek evening commute will also see at least some rain.

A cold front will approach the area Thursday. This will bring another chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Ahead of the front, Thursday will be warm and muggy with a mostly cloudy sky. Any storm on Thursday has the potential to drop some drenching downpours and gusty winds. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

Another area of low pressure will be forming on Friday into Saturday and its track may bring us more wet weather. Expect showers or a batch of rain to develop Friday afternoon and evening and continue through early Saturday morning. An additional batch of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening as the second half of this weather system moves through the area. Saturday will be seasonably mild and very muggy with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday and Monday look like gorgeous days as we start the new month of June. With a partly to mostly sunny sky Sunday, we'll see highs back into the middle 70s with less humidity. Monday looks stunning with abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.