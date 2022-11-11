Watch CBS News
Alert Day Update: the remnants of Nicole moving into Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Steady rain will continue in the Baltimore area for the next few hours. 

The center of Nicole is now near Atlanta. Expect a break in the rain this afternoon (seen in this image over Virginia) before the final round comes in later this evening and tonight (now over North Carolina).

 The greatest threat for tornadoes will come with the band of storms, now over North Carolina. It is currently prompting Tornado Warnings in the Raleigh/Durham area. The tornado threat farther south is higher than it will be here this evening, so I do expect it to be less potent when it arrives in our area tonight.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 10:45 AM

