Alert Day: Nicole remnants bring heavy rain, wind to Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain, storms and gusty wind to Maryland Friday. WJZ's First Alert team has declared Friday an Alert Day.

Prepare for a wet commute both ways, with temps peaking near 70 Friday afternoon.

Areas of rain developing in Southwest VA & NC associated with #Nicole will spread north toward MD later tonight/early Fri. Expect a wet morning commute for most. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/kLR5f6XCJy — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) November 11, 2022

Nicole is weakening over the Florida Panhandle and South Georgia Thursday night and will become a remnant low pressure across the South Carolinas upstate on Friday.

The low pressure will track up the East Coast through Saturday bringing the threat of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a low-end tornado threat into Friday night.

Throughout the day, gusty winds will be possible with winds gusting over 30 mph during the afternoon and into Friday night. A southerly wind throughout the day will create some minor coastal flooding for communities on the middle and upper portions of the Bay through Friday night.

Rainfall will total around an inch with some spots seeing up to 2". The heaviest rain totals will remain west of Maryland during the entire storm.

There will be a low tornado threat that will materialize Friday afternoon into Friday night across Maryland. The more favorable environment for tornadic storms will be across Virginia and North Carolina on Friday, but a few rotating storms could occur in Maryland by later Friday evening as the remnants of Nicole bypass the state to the west.

The storm will quickly move east by Saturday morning with colder temperatures filtering in through the day. The high temperature will likely occur at midnight then fall through the day.

Temps by Saturday night will dip into the upper 30s. Highs Sunday won't get out of the 40s for many locations.

The coldest temps of the season areawide will occur Sunday and Monday night with many areas dropping into the 20s and 30s with a freeze likely.

We will remain in the 40s for highs into Monday and Tuesday with increasing clouds and a chance for showers by Tuesday night.

Rain will move out Wednesday morning with another storm system approaching late next week with more rain by Friday.