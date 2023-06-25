First Alert Forecast: ALERT DAY Monday for Severe Storms

BALTIMORE -- A few isolated storms will be around tonight with widespread severe storms possible Monday afternoon and evening.

Isolated thunderstorms will impact a few neighborhoods through this evening. While no severe weather is expected any of the storms can produce heavy downpours and lightning strikes. Most places will stay dry and warm with high humidity. Temperatures will fall back into the 70s overnight.

An ALERT DAY has been issued by our weather team for Monday. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon & evening across most of Maryland. Storm impacts include damaging winds, hail, and intense cloud to ground lightning. Travel delays & power outages are likely in some areas.

The best chance for severe storms will take place between 4 PM and 9 PM. Damaging wind gusts are our biggest concern because they could knock down trees and cause power outages in many neighborhoods. In addition to damaging winds, localized flooding will be possible from torrential downpours. Hail the size of quarters is also possible with some of the stronger storms. There is the risk for an isolated tornado, but that's not the primary threat.

Before the storms arrive Monday afternoon, there will be tropical heat and humidity. Temperatures will approach 90 with feels like temperatures approaching 100 degrees. Please stay hydrated and limit high intensity activities outdoors. The heat and humidity will fuel the line of severe storms.

We could see another round of heavy thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. There is the potential a few of the storms become severe with damaging winds and hail. We finally dry out Wednesday and Thursday with some very pleasant weather.