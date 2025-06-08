Alert Day Issued for Severe Weather Risk in Maryland on Sunday

We woke up on Sunday with very similar conditions to Saturday: temperatures were essentially the same and there were a few light showers on First Alert Radar to start both days.

On Sunday, however, we're tracking the risk for strong or even possibly severe weather during the afternoon and evening. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Sunday. The strongest storms are most likely for areas around and south of US route 50. Storms could produce any form of severe weather: strong winds, larger hail, isolated tornado. High levels of humidity increase the risk for heavy rain. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for western Maryland through late on Sunday.

Monday looks quieter but not necessarily completely dry. A few showers are possible to start the week. Tuesday also brings another chance for rainfall before drier conditions return midweek.

Once it dries out, it also warms up!

High temperatures return to the mid to upper 80s and low 90s for Wednesday through at least Friday.

The next chance for showers is expected for next weekend. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.