Severe storms possible across Maryland this evening; Alert Day in effect

A Tornado Watch has been issued for areas south and west of Baltimore through 10 p.m. Sunday evening, as the atmosphere becomes increasingly unstable ahead of an approaching warm front. The watch includes portions of central Maryland, southern Maryland, and the Lower Eastern Shore, where the threat for severe weather will be highest.

The warm front is expected to lift northward toward the Baltimore metro area by Sunday evening. As it does, it will separate two distinct air masses: cooler, more stable air to the north, and warm, humid, unstable air to the south. Areas south of this front will be firmly entrenched in a favorable environment for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms, including isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, small hail, and torrential downpours.

The highest threat zone extends south of a line from Gaithersburg to Annapolis to Easton to Cambridge, encompassing a wide portion of the state. This includes the southern suburbs of Washington and Baltimore, as well as St. Mary's, Calvert, Charles, Talbot, Dorchester, and Wicomico counties. Although storms could occur anywhere in Maryland, the greatest concentration of dangerous weather is expected in these southern and eastern zones.

Any storms that interact directly with the warm front could rotate and briefly produce a tornado, particularly given the enhanced low-level wind shear present along the boundary. Frequent lightning and flash flooding will also be concerns with any slow-moving cells, especially in areas that have seen recent rain.

By midnight, the severe threat should diminish as storms lose daytime heating and the atmosphere begins to stabilize. Overnight conditions will turn quieter with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows remaining mild, generally in the mid to upper 60s.

Unsettled Start to the Week

Monday will start off dry for many, with a mix of sunshine and clouds through the morning hours. However, the break will be brief. Another round of storms is expected to develop by Monday night.The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the region under a Marginal Risk for severe storms for late Monday, with the potential for damaging winds and locally heavy rain once again.

Temperatures on Monday will climb into the low to mid 80s. Again, most of the day will be dry for outdoor activities.

Cold Front Arrives Tuesday

A cold front will approach and move through the region on Tuesday. The best chance for showers and storms will come during the morning hours, especially east of I-95, as the front sweeps eastward. Behind the front, slightly drier and more comfortable air will begin to filter into the region, though temperatures will remain warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The passage of this front will mark the beginning of a brief stretch of quieter weather midweek.

Warm and Sunny Midweek Forecast

High pressure will build in from the west on Wednesday and Thursday, leading to a period of dry and mostly sunny weather. Afternoon highs will approach 90 degrees, especially on Thursday, with noticeably lower humidity and overnight lows dropping into the 60s.

This will likely be the most pleasant stretch of the week, offering a break from the repeated thunderstorm chances that have affected the region since the weekend.

Stormy Pattern Returns for Father's Day Weekend

By Friday, another cold front will begin to approach from the west. Increasing moisture and instability ahead of the front will lead to a renewed chance for scattered storms, especially Friday afternoon and evening.

Unlike earlier in the week, this front is expected to slow down or stall across the region, leading to prolonged rain chances that may persist through the weekend. As a result, both Saturday and Father's Day on Sunday could feature periods of showers and thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain possible at times.

Temperatures will trend cooler as clouds and rainfall become more persistent. Highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 70s, a noticeable change from the summerlike warmth earlier in the week.



