Alert Day: Arctic front to bring bitter cold Friday

BALTIMORE -- An arctic cold front will arrive in Western Maryland by sunrise Friday morning and bring bitter cold to the state. Friday is an Alert Day.

The front will move rapidly through the area with temperatures dropping 20-30 degrees within a few hours after the passage of the front. Temperatures will go from the 40s to the upper teens just after lunchtime.

Winds will gust 20-30 mph behind the front. There will be some rain along the front, but it will change to snow briefly before ending. No significant accumulations are expected.

Any water lingering on roadways has the potential to freeze due to the rapid drop in temperatures. Wind chills will dip into the single digits in the wake of the front Friday afternoon.

WARNINGS & ALERTS

A CODE BLUE EXTREME COLD ALERT has been issued by the Baltimore City Health Department through Monday.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect Friday for areas east of I-81 to I-95 including Baltimore City Friday.



A HIGH-WIND WARNING is in effect for the Garret, Allegany & Washington Co. for Friday. Wind gusts may reach 60 mph in the wake of the arctic cold front Friday morning.

is in effect for the Garret, Allegany & Washington Co. for Friday. Wind gusts may reach 60 mph in the wake of the arctic cold front Friday morning. Emergency response operations have also been activated statewide, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday evening.

By Friday night, actual temperatures will dip to around 10 degrees above zero with wind chills in the single digits and teens below zero creating dangerously cold conditions across the area.

Winds will continue out of the west at 10-20 mph through Christmas Eve morning.

We will not get out of the low 20s on Saturday. Lows will dip back into the low teens on Christmas morning. Expect plenty of sunshine but highs will again remain in the low to mid-20s through the day.

We will begin a slow warmup next week. Temps will reach the 30s for highs Monday and Tuesday with lows in the teens again Monday morning to around 20 on Tuesday morning. 40s return by Wednesday with a more substantial warming trend by Thursday and Friday with highs near or above 50.