Air quality alert issued for parts of Maryland Thursday as summer weather arrives

A code orange air quality alert has been issued for central and northern parts of Baltimore and Harford counties Thursday.

The alert was issued due to ground-level pollution in some areas that is expected to remain at unhealthy levels into the evening.

Those who suffer from asthma or other respiratory illnesses in the alert region are urged to reduce time outside and avoid strenuous activities.

Canadian wildfires cause hazy skies in Maryland

Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to give the sky in Maryland a hazy appearance.

As of Thursday morning, several states had air quality advisories in place due to the smoke, including New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

In Maryland, the smoke is impacting visibility more than air quality levels.

Summer-like weather in Maryland

The weather in Maryland started off quiet, warm and muggy Thursday morning.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. When you factor in moderate to high levels of humidity, feels like temperatures will top out in the lower 90s.

Many areas will see high temperatures in the upper 80s today and Friday. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index will reach the lower 90s in many communities. Skies today and Friday will remain partly to mostly cloudy.

The hottest temperatures through Friday will be across our inland communities, especially from the Baltimore Beltway and points north and west, where some neighborhoods will hit 90°. Meanwhile, the most comfortable high temperatures will be located along and near Chesapeake Bay. Highs here will be cooler in the lower to middle 80s.

Weekend rain across Maryland

The forecast through Friday evening is mainly dry for central and eastern Maryland. A stray shower is possible across southern Maryland this afternoon and a few isolated storms are possible Friday, but the bulk of our area remains dry.

Showers and storms become likely Friday night and continue into Saturday. At this time, Saturday morning appears to have the best chance of widespread showers and storms with heavy downpours.

The rain may become more showery Saturday afternoon with gaps in between the rain showers.

Saturday evening and night may briefly dry out before more showers return to the area on Sunday. Sunday's forecast is trending wetter, especially mid to late morning through the afternoon hours. Outdoor plans may be tricky given the high chance for rain, so please check back for updates as we gain clarity on the specific timing of showers and storms.

Highs on Saturday will top out near 80° with plenty of humidity. Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Both weekend days feature very high humidity levels.

More stormy weather in Maryland next week

The weather system responsible for the showers on Sunday will meander across the area through Monday. This will keep clouds, high humidity, and the chance for showers in the forecast throughout the day Monday.

A stronger cold front will approach the area Tuesday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms to the area. Tuesday will be very muggy, so when it rains, it will pour with any storms.

The good news is that after the showers and storms clear later Tuesday, we'll enter into a nice and quiet stretch of summer weather with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.