AFRAM traffic guide: Road closures, how to get there, and parking

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has announced traffic modifications ahead of this year's AFRAM festival. Here's a breakdown of road closures, parking areas, and more.

Related: Baltimore's AFRAM: Here's what to know for this weekend

Road Closures

From 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, June 15 to Monday, June 19 at 12:00 p.m., the following roads will be closed:

Wyman Park Drive at Sisson Street (local access will be maintained to the Boy Scouts of America and Johns Hopkins Institute for Assured Autonomy)

Swann Drive at Druid Park Lake Drive

Beechwood Drive at Gwynns Falls Parkway (local access will be maintained to The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore)

For information about AFRAM including event parking, ADA accommodations, transit, shuttle service and scooters, you can visit the AFRAM website.

Event Parking

Parking is allowed in the following areas when spaces are available, on a first come, first served basis:

ADA parking will be available on the East Drive parking lot accessible from the Sisson Street entrance to Druid Hill Park.

Shuttle Service

The MDOT MTA Route will operate on a loop starting at Mondawmin Mall and will make the following stops:

Liberty Heights (MTA Stop ID 6393)

Swann Drive (near Beechwood Drive)

CCC Purple Route at 27th Street

The CCC Purple Route will be extended to include the following stops:

Wyman Park Drive (overflow pickup at the Steiff Silver Building)

East Drive (AFRAM stop before the Dr. Ralph W. E. Jones, Jr. Administration Building)

Wyman Park Drive (return - overflow pickup at the Steiff Silver Building)

Transit

The Mondawmin MetroLink parking lot is closed due to construction. Event attendees are encouraged to use transit or ride share to Mondawmin, and take the free shuttles to the park.

The closest MDOT MTA Bus Lines to the Mondawmin Station are LocalLinks 22, 26, 29, 79, 82, 85, 91, and CityLinks Navy, Yellow and Lime.

Patrons can take the Light RailLink to the Cultural Center Station on Howard Street, then transfer to the CityLink Lime, or Yellow, Line Bus on North Eutaw Street.

You can visit the MTA website Or call 410-539-5000 for more information on public transportation.

Rideshare

Attendees using rideshare services should use the drop-off location at 3001 East Drive, and enter the park from the Sission Street entrance of Druid Hill Park.

Scooters

Scooters are not permitted within the festival grounds, however, scooter parking will be available in Druid Hill Park at the tennis courts.

More AFRAM