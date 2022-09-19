Hearing underway Monday could decide if Adnan Syed is granted a retrial

BALTIMORE -- A hearing is underway to decide if Adnan Syed will be released from prison.

Syed, 41, is currently serving a life sentence after he was convicted for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

An attorney for Lee's family said it was "outrageous" that they were not given opportunity to participate in hearing. Lee's brother wanted to come in person.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said Lee's brother was notified last week and indicated he would appear on Zoom.

Judge Melissa M. Phinn have Lee's brother a half hour to appear at the hearing via Zoom. The hearing is set to resume at 3:15 p.m.

The case first received national attention in 2014 the hit podcast "Serial" raised questions about the prosecution.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking for a new trial for Syed after newly discovered evidence revealed two other suspects could have been involved.

"In the interest of fairness and justice, he is entitled to a new trial," Mosby said

Lee disappeared on Jan. 13, 1999. Several weeks later, her body was found in Leakin Park. An autopsy report stated she had died from manual strangulation.

Since the conviction, Syed has maintained that he is innocent.

According to a partner with Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, a retrial could be a "challenge," due to witnesses potentially being unavailable nearly 20 years after the incident happened. He also said the decision today is not a guarantee that Syed will be free —even if both parties come to the same request.

The hearing will be at the Cummings Court House off Calvert Street.