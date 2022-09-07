24 of 25 tests taken after disclosure of water contamination came back negative, officials say

BALTIMORE - Twenty-four of 25 samples taken in a follow-up round of testing came back negative for E. coli and coliform, bacteria discovered in West Baltimore's drinking supply last week, Baltimore Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said.

The one positive sample was collected at a police station at 1034 N. Mount St. in Sandtown-Winchester, one of three locations where earlier tests came back positive for E. coli and coliform, triggering the city on Monday to issue a Required Boil Water Advisory for a 56-square block area of West Baltimore.

A fire station in the impacted area that previously tested positive came back negative, Mitchell said.

For now, about 1,500 residences and businesses in the impacted area will remain under the Required Boil Water Advisory.

And a precautionary advisory is in effect for a much larger area that stretches from Bolton Hill in the northeast, Rosemont in the northwest, and parts of southwest Baltimore County.

"There are some good signs, but we want to be absolutely certain our water supply is safe for consumption before lifting the advisory," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Water should be brought to a "rolling boil" for at least one minute to kill any bacteria, making it safe for the following activities: drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing baby food and formula, making ice, giving to pets, washing dishes, and preparing food.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Mitchell offered a more detailed timeline of when the initial samples were collected.

As part of routine testing, 19 samples were taken on Friday, Sept. 2. Water from Fire Station 8 at 1503 W. Lafayette Ave. came back positive on Saturday, Sept. 3, which the city reported to the Maryland Department of the Environment, Mitchell said.

The result prompted officials to conduct additional tests upstream and downstream of the site on Sunday, Sept. 4, at two police stations. Both came back positive.

Mitchell said DPW workers are hoping to finish tests at 90 sites across the city and surrounding counties by the end of Thursday.

According to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, E. coli is a group of bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. The agency said most E. coli are harmless, but others can make you sick.

Some strains can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, pneumonia, and other illnesses.

On Wednesday, the city distributed bottled water at three locations starting at 9 a.m.:

Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School

Lansdowne Library

Middle Branch Park



