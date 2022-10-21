Accused robber wielding syringe shot in the face by security guard in Harbor East, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face by a security guard Friday morning in Harbor East, Baltimore police said. The man allegedly tried to attack the guard with a needle syringe.

Officers responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the 600 block of Exeter Street for the shooting, where they found the victim. They were transported to a hospital.

Investigators believe the victim was seen stealing items inside a store, and when the victim tried to leave the store, he was confronted by the guard. That's when the victim pulled out a syringe and attempted to stab the guard, according to police.

The guard was able to grab their gun and shoot the victim in the face.

Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.