9 juveniles escape from Abraxas Academy in Berks County, DA says

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Nine juveniles escaped from Abraxas Academy, a juvenile detention center, on Sunday night, the Berks County District Attorney said.

The escape happened just after 8 p.m. at the facility located at 1000 Academy in Morgantown, according to the DA's office.

A riot happened just before the escape, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said law enforcement took back over the detention center following the riot.

It's unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

Multiple agencies are responding to the escape, the DA's office said. The Caernarvon Police Department said the escapees were wearing white or grey T-shirts.

The Caernarvon PD is working with the State Police to resolve the incident.

Morgantown sent out multiple alerts to residents who live near Abraxas Academy.

Police said anyone who encounters any juvenile escapees should contact 9-1-1 immediately.

The escape comes after Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer who escaped from prison, was captured after a 14-day manhunt in Chester County.

The search for Cavalcante involved law enforcement from local, state and federal agencies.

The search spanned all over Chester County, from the Longwood Gardens area in the south to the northern region in South Coventry Township.

A video of Cavalcante escaping the Chester County Prison showed him "crab walking" up a prison wall before he got past more barbed wire and made his escape. A prison guard who was on duty during Cavalcante's escape was placed on administrative leave and fired.

Other escapes in Pennsylvania

Before the escape at Abraxas Academy and Cavalcante manhunt, two others happened in 2023.

Michael Burham escaped the Warren County Jail and was on the run for more than a week before he was captured.

Local, state and federal agencies were involved in the manhunt for Burham, a homicide suspect.

In Philadelphia, two men – Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant – escaped the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg. They were both taken into custody after being on the run for several days.

Several others were charged with helping the escape.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.