Abigail Degler

I am a small-town gal with a big midwestern heart. Growing up surrounded by cornfields in a small village outside of St. Louis, I fell in love with weather early on. When it comes to farming communities, weather is a big deal, and seeing its day-to-day impact led to my passion. It goes Weather, Jersey Cows and Martha Stewart, respectively.

My first taste of the spotlight was at a county pageant where I had to speak in front of my family and peers. From there I went to Eastern Illinois University for a B.S and a B.A. in Geosciences and Communication.

My internship at WCIA in Champaign, Illinois helped me grow in the profession of Meteorology and land my first job in Terre Haute, Indiana. Under the guidance of the Chief there, My love for weather grew stronger and I knew I wanted to do Broadcast Meteorology for the rest of my days!

I married my college sweetheart, Joseph, who supports me in my move across the country every so often. We are the proud parents of two senior boys (dogs) and a cat who we like to spoil absolutely rotten.

You may spot me cooking enough to feed an army or my little family stuffing our face, dogs included, around the area as we explore the food scene. If you see me stop by, say hello, and feel free to ask, "so how's the weather?"