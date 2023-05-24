AAA: More than 850,000 Marylanders expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend

BALTIMORE - Travelers will be hitting the roads for a long holiday weekend.

Memorial Day is considered the "unofficial" start of summer, and AAA estimates more than 850,000 Marylanders will hit the road this weekend.

That's an increase of 6 percent from last year.

"Americans, including those in our region, are ready to kick off the Memorial Day weekend with a trip," said Ragina Cooper Ali, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Maryland and Washington, D.C. "In Maryland and the Washington, D.C. Metro area, AAA expects this to be the fourth busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000 - when AAA started tracking holiday travel."

Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined AAA, Ocean City Tourism and law enforcement officials, as well as traffic safety advocates Wednesday to kick off the unofficial start to the summer vacation season.

The annual event was held near the water at Bridges Restaurant in Grasonville.

The event included an announcement from Lieutenant Governor Miller regarding the status of Governor Moore's Work Zone Safety Workgroup, as well as AAA travel projections, upcoming Ocean City tourism events, and traffic safety/enforcement efforts.

"On one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, we ask Marylanders to do their part to keep themselves and their families, other motorists, and Maryland highway workers safe on the roads," said Lt. Governor Aruna Miller. "The Moore-Miller Administration is committed to making our roadways safer for motorists and workers. Today, I announced the first meeting of the Governor's Work Zone Safety Work Group and I look forward to developing and implementing comprehensive actions to protect Marylanders."