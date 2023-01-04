8-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore identified

BALTIMORE — The child shot and killed in West Baltimore last week has been identified as 8-year-old Dylan King.

Around 6 p.m. Friday evening, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting.

When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

They also found an 18-year-old in the home who was initially taken into custody, but is now under psychiatric evaluation.

The police investigation is still ongoing. WJZ will provide updates as they become available.