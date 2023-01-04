Watch CBS News
8-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore identified

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The child shot and killed in West Baltimore last week has been identified as 8-year-old Dylan King.  

Around 6 p.m. Friday evening, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting.

When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. 

They also found an 18-year-old in the home who was initially taken into custody, but is now under psychiatric evaluation. 

The police investigation is still ongoing.  WJZ will provide updates as they become available.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 8:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

