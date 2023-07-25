75-year-old man killed in Woodlawn hit-and run

BALTIMORE -- A 75-year-old man died after he was struck by two cars earlier this month in Woodlawn, Baltimore County Police said. One of the cars allegedly left the scene.

Officers responded on July 3 around 11:45 p.m. to the intersection of Rolling Road and Dogwood Road for the collision.

Investigators believe the pedestrian, identified as Bernard Emmanuel, was trying to cross Rolling Road when he was struck by a 2004 Acura traveling south, and then an unknown vehicle traveling north.

The driver of the Acura stayed on the scene, while the other did not, police said.

Emmanuel was transported to an area hospital, where police said he died on Saturday.

An investigation is ongoing in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-307-2020. Information may be provided anonymously through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers.