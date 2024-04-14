7-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in Mondawmin Mall

7-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot at Mondawmin Mall

BALTIMORE -- A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting at the Mondawmin Mall.

Police say the girl was at the mall shopping with her mom Saturday afternoon when she was struck by gunfire. Mayor Brandon Scott calling the shooter a "special kind of coward".

"It takes a coward to resort to gun violence to resolve some petty beef...but it takes a special kind of coward to indiscriminately shoot into a crowd." Mayor Scott said

Just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon Baltimore Police started getting calls about a shooting at the Mondawmin Mall on Liberty Heights Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a 7-year-old girl suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was rushed to an area hospital.

"We are now talking about a young person that is fighting for their life because someone decided to pull out a gun because they don't know how to resolve their conflict." Mayor Scott said.

After investigating, police learned the girl was not the intended target.

According to police, two groups had an altercation on the first floor of the mall when an unidentified male fired shots as he was running away, striking the young girl.

Commissioner Richard Worley of Baltimore City Police also commented on the shooting at a press conference saying, "One coward pulls a weapon and shoots indiscriminately back towards the crowd striking the young lady, and then of course as usual flees the area but I can tell you we will catch him."

People who were at the mall were appalled to hear of such a young child getting caught in the crossfire. "It's just time. It's time that it stops. Enough is enough." Keenan Gainous said.

Authorities indicated there may be footage of the shooter. Both BPD Commissioner Richard Worley and Mayor Brandon Scott said they're confident the shooter will be found soon and held accountable.

"We will find you, turn yourself in, grow a set. Come turn yourself in and stand up and stand tall for what you've done because we're going to find you anyway." Mayor Scott said.

Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Western District Shooting Detectives. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers.