42 names added to list of Baltimore Archdiocese employees accused of sex abuse

BALTIMORE -- 42 names have been added to the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore's list of employees accused of sex abuse, according to the AOB.

The AOB said the decision to add the names was also in acknowledgment of a recommendation by the Maryland Attorney General, that the Archdiocese expand its voluntary list, which was first published in 2002.

This follows the April release of a 456-page report on sex abuse that detailed clergy, teachers, seminarians and deacons within the Archdiocese who allegedly assaulted more than 600 children going back to the 1940s.

The Archdiocese made a statement in response to the addition of the names, saying "The addition of these names to our public database builds on the Archdiocese's long-standing commitment to transparency, healing and to ridding the Church of the scourge of child sexual abuse."

This story is still developing and will be updated.

