4 children, adult injured in Southwest Baltimore house fire
BALTIMORE -- Five people, four of them juveniles, were injured Sunday in a house fire in Southwest Baltimore, fire officials said Monday.
Firefighters responded around 8 a.m. to the 2500 block of Frederick Avenue, where five patients were treated on the scene.
Officials said a 48-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were treated and hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.
An eight-year-old boy was treated at the scene, but not transported, officials said.
The cause of the fire remains unclear.
