4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in New Jersey shakes Marylanders

BALTIMORE --Maryland residents felt shakes across the state after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake, Friday morning.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit around 10:20 a.m., according to preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey. It was centered in Lebanon, New Jersey. That's about 40 miles west of New York City and about 130 miles northeast of Baltimore.

People across the northeast felt the earthquake, including Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston.

In a social media post, the USGS said earthquakes are "uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast."

Many people across Maryland felt shaking in their homes this morning. The state geological survey says there are two seismometers in the state. One located in Reisterstown picked up the vibration 30 seconds after the initial wave hit New Jersey.

"I was sitting at my vanity table and all the sudden I felt this shaking and then the whole vanity table started to shake and all the items on it. I was so amazed," Michele Spence, who was in Reisterstown when she felt shaking, told WJZ.

"I felt the bed kind of shake a little bit and it was kind of like a waterbed. Lasted 20-30 seconds maybe. I thought it was rambunctious kids in the next room," Larry Wagner, who felt the earthquake in Hanover, said.

Earthquakes happen when the earth's tectonic plates shift. Friday's quake was the strongest the state has experienced since August 2011, when a rare 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook the state.

"If they're in the four to five magnitude range they can be felt up to 100 miles away, but it will typically be by people who are on higher floors," Rebecca Kavage Adams, a lead geologist with the Maryland Geological Survey, said.

While there aren't any fault lines on the east coast, ancient faults under the surface cause these quakes.

"Occasionally there will be stresses you have on those faults, the earth's crust sort of gets worked up and that release of energy is what causes an earthquake," Benjamin Fernando, a seismologist at Johns Hopkins University, added.

Smaller quakes have occurred since then, including a 2.6 magnitude earthquake in June 2021, and a smaller one near Sykesville in October 2022.

The FAA said that the earthquake may impact air traffic in the region - including New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

One passenger flying from Charlotte to Baltimore said his flight was diverted to Richmond, where they sat on the tarmac for about 90 minutes.

"They said BWI got affected that they temporarily shut the airport down and for safety reasons they sent us to Richmond," David Lawrence said. "I've been flying since 5 o'clock this morning, so it's been a long day."

BWI Thurgood Marshall said its airline flights are operating after an inspection on its facilities.

"At BWI Marshall Airport, the airfield and air traffic control tower were inspected. No damage was discovered," BWI said in a statement.

Friday's earthquake was shocking to most in the region and some say they want to be prepared in case another earthquake shakes our area.

"Be in the center of the room or in a doorway where things can't fall on you. That's probably your best bet because it's going to happen quick," Adams said.