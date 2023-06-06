33 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs seized from Northwest Baltimore business, police say

BALTIMORE -- City Police announced on Tuesday that they seized 33 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs from a business in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Baltimore Police Department's Mobile Metro Unit found the vehicles after executing a search and seizure warrant at a business in the 5300 block of Park Heights Avenue, police said.

Video surveillance prompted police to obtain a warrant for the business, according to authorities.

Officers have seized 83 illegal dirt bikes in Baltimore since the beginning of 2023, police said.

Anyone who wants to report an illegal dirt bike can call the Dirt Bike Tip Line at 443-902-4474.