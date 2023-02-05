3 shot Sunday morning in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Three adults were shot Sunday morning in East Baltimore, police say.

Moments after midnight, patrolling officers heard gunfire in the area of the 2000 block of Harford Road.

Once there, officers located three victims: a 27-year-old female and a 37-year -old male suffering from non-life-threating injuries, as well as a 32-year-old male suffering from possible life-threatening injuries, according to a release.

The victims were then transported to area hospitals for medical aid.

The Homicide Detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, if they wish to remain anonymous.