Watch CBS News
Local News

3 shot Sunday morning in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE- Three adults were shot Sunday morning in East Baltimore, police say.

Moments after midnight, patrolling officers heard gunfire in the area of the 2000 block of Harford Road. 

Once there, officers located three victims:  a 27-year-old female and a 37-year -old male suffering from non-life-threating injuries, as well as a 32-year-old male suffering from possible life-threatening injuries, according to a release. 

The victims were then transported to area hospitals for medical aid. 

The Homicide Detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, if they wish to remain anonymous. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 10:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.