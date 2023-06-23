Watch CBS News
Local News

29-year-old man shot and killed in Towson

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Towson Thursday evening, Baltimore County Police said.

Officials said that around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Bigley Avenue near Lakebrook Circle.  

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Brian Barber suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.  

Medics transported Barber to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.  

Detectives believe the incident was isolated, and targeted.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.

Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program. 

Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.  

First published on June 23, 2023 / 11:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.