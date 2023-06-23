29-year-old man shot and killed in Towson

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Towson Thursday evening, Baltimore County Police said.

Officials said that around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Bigley Avenue near Lakebrook Circle.

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Brian Barber suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Medics transported Barber to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the incident was isolated, and targeted.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.

Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program.

Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.