Man, 20, shot multiple times, killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE- - Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Baltimore's Berea neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the 1400 block of North Potomac Street to investigate a report of a shooting at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Once there, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. 

An ambulance took the gunshot victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 2:02 PM

