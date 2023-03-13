Watch CBS News
2-year-old girl dead after fentanyl intoxication

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are now investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl, after medical examiners ruled the cause of death to be fentanyl intoxication, police said Monday.

On January 15, officers responded to an apartment in the 4200 block of Parkton Street where 2-year-old Journey Sharp was reported unresponsive. 

When they arrived, they found Sharp, who had been pronounced dead by responding medics.  There were no signs of trauma to the child's body.

The child's body was taken to the medical examiner's office, where an autopsy was performed.  On March 10, doctors notified homicide detectives that Sharp died due to fentanyl Intoxication. 

