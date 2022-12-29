190 more Southwest flights canceled in and out of BWI Airport

BALTIMORE - More Southwest Airlines flights in and out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport were canceled Thursday as the carrier continues to recover from last week's winter storm.

According to FlightAware, 192 more Southwest flights were canceled at BWI on Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, Southwest had scrubbed more than 2,360 flights, or 58% of the airline's daily scheduled trips, according to Flight Aware. Overall, data from the tracking service shows the airline has scrapped more than 15,000 flights over the past week, leading to chaos at Southwest facilities around the U.S. and forcing CEO Robert Jordan to apologize.

The cancellations have led to passenger frustrations and long lines of unclaimed luggage.

"No flights were available to get back here to Baltimore, so we rented a car in Columbus, Ohio and drove 7 hours. Our bags, we just found out, are in Chicago," passenger Eric Raabe told WJZ on Wednesday.

Southwest had more than 200 cancellations each day this week while the airline works to accommodate those travelers.

According to Southwest Airlines, the carrier isn't permitted to rebook on another airline.