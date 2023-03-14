18-year-old arrested in 2022 murder of man in Severn
BALTIMORE - An 18-year-old was charged in the murder of a man in Severn last August.
Vanae Lewis is facing charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Naim Rashid Addison.
Officers responded at 8:40 p.m. on August 22 to the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court for a shooting, where they found Addison shot in the driver's seat of a car.
Police said lifesaving efforts would not revive the victim, and he was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
