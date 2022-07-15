Nearly 16K BGE customers still without power after storm, most to be restored tonight

BALTIMORE -- It's the third day since tens of thousands of people lost power in the Baltimore area, but Baltimore Gas and Electric said most will have their power back by Friday night

Over 150,000 BGE customers lost power after a powerful storm struck Central Maryland Tuesday night.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, about 16,000 BGE customers are left without power, with nearly 1,300 outages. The company said Friday that since the storm, 147,751 customers' service has been restored.

BGE said company crews, along with 1230 additional mutual assistance personnel, are working to restore power for the rest of its customers. The company said it expects to restore 90% of customers by Friday night.

#HAPPENINGNOW ⁦@MyBGE⁩ crews removing a tree off of Stevenson Road. More than two days after the storm and there is still no power for this neighborhood. The road was blocked until noon on Friday ⁦@wjz⁩ pic.twitter.com/py9F3lWC2u — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) July 15, 2022

The remaining 10% of customers who will be without power require "extremely labor intensive and time consuming" work on the system to restore power, the company said. In many cases, work will be done to restore power for one customer, the company said.