Watch CBS News
Crime

15-year-old among three injured in shooting in NE Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

15-year-old among three injured in shooting in NE Baltimore
15-year-old among three injured in shooting in NE Baltimore 00:28

BALTIMORE -- Three people were injured, including a 15-year-old, in a shooting Monday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore.

Police said they were taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1800 block of East 28th Street.

Officers found that a 15-year-old, 23-year-old and a 25-year-old had been shot.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (410) 396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 3:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.