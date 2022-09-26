15-year-old among three injured in shooting in NE Baltimore

15-year-old among three injured in shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three people were injured, including a 15-year-old, in a shooting Monday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore.

Police said they were taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1800 block of East 28th Street.

Officers found that a 15-year-old, 23-year-old and a 25-year-old had been shot.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (410) 396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.