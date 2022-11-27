Watch CBS News
14-year-old seriously injured in shooting near East Baltimore carryout

BALTIMORE - A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Saturday evening near the Express Carryout in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to the 2000 block of E. North Avenue where they found the teen who had been shot in his thigh.

An officer provided potentially life-saving treatment to the teen before medics arrived. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 7:19 PM

