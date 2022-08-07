14-year-old girl shot in Southwest Baltimore Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Southwest Baltimore that left a 14-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers began receiving reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Linnard Street around 8 p.m., police said.

An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital where her condition remains unknown, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.