14-year-old girl shot in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE- A 14-year-old girl was shot Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police say.

At approximately 5:49 a.m., officers patrolling the area were called to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road, for a report of a shooting, according to a release.

Shortly after arriving officers located a 14-year-old girl suffering from being shot in the leg.

She was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was in the home, with two unidentified juveniles, playing with the gun when the victim was accidentally shot. The two unidentified juveniles left the location after the incident.

Northeast District detectives are investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 10:27 AM

