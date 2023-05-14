Watch CBS News
14-year-old girl shot in Baltimore's Druid Heights neighborhood

BALTIMORE-- A 14-year-old-girl was shot Sunday afternoon in the Druid Heights neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of McCullough Street for reports of a shooting inside a house around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

After arriving, police found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then taken to the hospital, the extent of her injuries have not been released. 

A person of interest, a juvenile male, has been taken into custody, according to a release. 

This incident is still under investigation. Central District Detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

May 14, 2023

