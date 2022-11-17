Watch CBS News
14 injured in Gaithersburg explosion, residents of one unit unaccounted for

BALTIMORE --  Fourteen people were injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday at a Gaithersburg condominium complex, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said Thursday as officials continue to investigate the blast. 

Of the 10 people hospitalized Wednesday - four of whom were children - only one remains hospitalized, and they are in stable condition, officials said. 

The residents of one unit are unaccounted for. Goldstein said the building has concrete slabs, dates to 1967, and the construction makes it difficult and unstable to access. 

A K9 unit assisting in finding human scents has found nothing so far, he said, but the chief noted the residents may not have been in the building at the time. 

Units responded around 8:40 a.m. to the explosion at a row of homes on the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said around 9 a.m. there were "heavy fire conditions upon arrival," and second alarms were called. 

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Goldstein said they are still looking at all possible ignition sources in the building, and they can't say at this point it was caused by gas. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

