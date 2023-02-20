13-year-olds arrested for attempting to steal Kia in Anne Arundel Co. copying TikTok theft challenge

BALTIMORE - Two 13-year-olds trying to steal a Kia from a Volkswagen dealership in Anne Arundel County were arrested.

This trend has been hitting Hyundai and Kia owners all across the country.

Local law enforcement is urging people who have these cars to get safety upgrades that are now being offered by the manufacturers.

Police said the attempted car theft happened around 3 p.m. on February 17 at the Antwerpen Dealership in Pasadena. Oficers said the car they were attempting to steal was a private citizen's car and didn't belong to the dealership.

The group of teens were reportedly removing a dashboard from a car.

When officers got to the dealership, police said three suspects ran from the car.

Two young teens were taken into custody, but a third got away.

"When they returned to the car, they realized the subjects were attempting to steal the car using a USB charging cable," said Cpl. Chris Anderson, of Anne Arundel County Police Department.

This car theft method was made popular after a group known as "The Kia Boys" posted videos showing how to do it on TikTok and YouTube.

Certain Hyundais and Kias are affected.

Now, manufacturer behind both are offering software safety upgrades and free wheel locks to owners with the impacted models.

Baltimore County Police put out a notice encouraging Kian and Hyundai drivers to take their cars in for the upgrade, or go to them to get a free steering wheel lock.

Investigators in Anne Arundel County are doing the same.

"It is a deterrent when they see a crime of opportunity," Cpl. Anderson said. "If you kind of limit those opportunities then you have a better chance of not being victimized."

Anne Arundel County Police told WJZ this isn't the first dealership in the area to be targeted.

Police are now dispatching special patrol units around dealerships, especially during the overnight hours.

For more information on safety upgrades for Kias and Hyundais, visit this website.