Live Updates: Maryland leads West Virginia, 32-30, at halftime of NCAA Tournament

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Get your dancing shoes ready, it's that time of year again. 

The Maryland Terrapins hit the court Thursday afternoon against West Virginia in the NCAA Men's Tournament.

You'll be able to catch all the action on WJZ. 

Tipoff is at 12:15 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama. 

The Terps enter the tournament with a 21-12 record, and made it to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

This is their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2021.

The winner of No. 8-seed Maryland and No. 9-seed West Virginia play either No. 1 Alabama or No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

The teams haven't played since the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

 

Maryland takes halftime lead

The Maryland Terrapins trailed by as many as 13 points, rallied to take a 32-30 lead at halftime in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64,

By Adam Thompson
 

West Virginia holds slight lead

In a, now back-and-forth game, the Terps trail West Virginia, 26-24, at the under four minute media timeout.

By Adam Thompson
 

Terps take the lead!

Jahmir Young's 3-pointer at the top of the key gave Maryland its first lead, 22-21, with six minutes remaining in the first half.

By Adam Thompson
 

And-1 pushes Terps closer

Maryland's Patrick Emilien made a layup and was fouled with 6:43 remaining in the first half, capping off a 14-5 run.

The Terps are battling back, trailing just 21-18.

By Adam Thompson
 

'I think our nerves are getting to us'

The Terps finally scored after a seven minute drought.

Two free throws by Jahmir Young cut Maryland's deficit to 16-6.

"Their physicality is getting to us," Maryland coach Kevin Willard said mid-timeout. "I think our nerves are getting to us a little bit."

By Adam Thompson
 

Maryland falls behind after 9-0 West Virginia run

West Virginia went on a 7-0 run to take an 11-4 lead at the under 16 minute media timeout. The Mountaineers added two free throws after the break.

By Adam Thompson
