Watch CBS News

Live Updates: Orioles host home opener against Yankees

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Opening Day is a special occasion in Baltimore.

Naturally, baseball fans will bring the excitement with them when they traveled from all over to downtown Baltimore to see the Orioles host the New York Yankees.

A strong threat of rain and thunderstorms forced the Orioles and other teams to postpone their home openers Thursday.

The team rescheduled their opener to 3:05 p.m. Friday, which had been scheduled as an off day before the teams meet again Saturday and Sunday. 

Follow this page for live updates as Camden Yards comes alive for the Orioles' 31st season.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.