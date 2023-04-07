Live Updates: Orioles host home opener against Yankees

Live Updates: Orioles host home opener against Yankeesget the free app
BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Opening Day is a special occasion in Baltimore.
Naturally, baseball fans will bring the excitement with them when they traveled from all over to downtown Baltimore to see the Orioles host the New York Yankees.
A strong threat of rain and thunderstorms forced the Orioles and other teams to postpone their home openers Thursday.
The team rescheduled their opener to 3:05 p.m. Friday, which had been scheduled as an off day before the teams meet again Saturday and Sunday.
Follow this page for live updates as Camden Yards comes alive for the Orioles' 31st season.