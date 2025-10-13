Live updates: Trump, world leaders sign Gaza peace deal after Hamas frees all living hostages
What to know about hostage release and Gaza ceasefire:
- Hamas has released all 20 of the remaining living Israeli hostages, who are now being reunited with their families in Israel, as part of President Trump's peace plan to end the war in Gaza. Israeli officials say the remains of 28 slain hostages are still in Gaza.
- President Trump delivered remarks in the Israeli Knesset, the country's parliament, after arriving in the country on Monday and being greeted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- Israel is expected to release some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, of whom 250 are serving life sentences and about 1,700 others who have been detained since the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack, in exchange for the release of the Israeli hostages.
- A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect at noon local time on Friday and Israel completed a pullback of its military troops to a pre-approved line in the Palestinian territory.
- Aid began flowing back into Gaza as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians returned to northern Gaza, many returning to homes reduced to rubble.
White House posts photo of Trump with hostage families in Israel
The White House posted a photo of President Trump meeting with hostage families in Israel on Monday.
"THEY'RE HOME," the post reads.
Trump and Middle East leaders sign Gaza peace declaration
Seated alongside the leaders of Turkey, Egypt and Qatar, President Trump and the other Middle East leaders signed a document to inaugurate the U.S.-brokered plan to end the war in Gaza.
"It took 3,000 years to get to this point. Can you believe it?" Mr. Trump said. "And it's going to hold up, too."
The president and the leaders of Turkey, Egypt and Qatar held up the pages of the declaration with their signatures.
Trump says work to find the remains of all the deceased hostages is still underway
Speaking in Egypt, President Trump said not all of the bodies of the deceased Israeli hostages have been found and recovered. The president said they're "working out" how to find the bodies of all the remaining deceased hostages - about 28. He didn't say who was doing that work.
Trump doing individual photo ops with world leaders
President Trump took individual photos with world leaders by a massive sign that says, "PEACE 2025," before they all came together for a group picture.
Israel's foreign minister says "we will have to work hard" to improve country's reputation
Asked about Israel's reputation overseas, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar told "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil on Monday that "we will have to work hard" to improve it. "But it is, I would say, a very challenging task due to the fact that there are those who don't want us to exist," said Sa'ar. "And they have a certain political influence in countries, and they work against us, and they will continue to do so."
The foreign minister also commented on Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision not to attend Monday's regional peace summit in Egypt. Netanyahu's office thanked President Trump for inviting him to the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, but said he could not attend because of the start of the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.
Sa'ar acknowledged the summit's importance and said "it would be good" if Netanyahu could participate, "but he must — probably this is what he felt, and I fully understand that and support that — he must also, as the prime minister of the only Jewish state, respect the Jewish holiday and the Jewish tradition."
Two coffins of deceased hostages handed over to Israeli military
Two coffins of deceased Israeli hostages have been transferred to Israel from the Red Cross, the Israeli military said Monday.
An additional two coffins of deceased hostages' remains will be subsequently transferred to Israel later in the day, the IDF said.
"Hamas is required to comply with the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the deceased," the statement from the Israeli military said, reiterating previous remarks by Israeli officials.
Earlier Monday, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the group representing Israeli hostage families, voiced anger that only four of the deceased hostages would be handed over on Monday and called for the suspension of the Israel-Hamas peace plan "until every deceased individual is returned."
Trump says "phase two" of peace deal negotiations underway "as far as we're concerned"
A reporter asked President Trump in Egypt on Monday when the second phase of the peace deal negotiations would begin. The president said talks were already underway.
"Well, it's started. I mean it's started as far as we're concerned," Mr. Trump said in Sharm el-Sheik, as he sat next to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. "Phase two has started. And you know, the phases are all a little bit mixed in with each other."
"In another room, you have the wealthiest, some of the wealthiest nations in the world," he continued. "All the big leaders are here. The emirs and the kings and everybody, and it's a very interesting group. I guess we have like 35 countries."
The leaders, mostly from Arab and Muslim-majority nations, are there to talk about the path forward for Gaza and for peace. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Mr. Trump earlier for inviting him to attend, but said he was unable to make it due to a Jewish holiday.
Hamas is also not taking part in the summit.
Rescued hostage Noa Argamani reunites with newly-freed partner Avinatan Or
Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in an Israeli military operation in June 2024, was reunited on Monday with her partner Avinatan Or, who was among the 20 hostages still alive who were released by Hamas on Monday.
Or and Argamani were kidnapped from the Nova music festival during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack. Video of the two being separated and abducted became one of the most infamous recorded moments from that day.
Argamani was taken away on the back of an all-terrain vehicle, shouting, "Don't kill me," with her arm outstretched to Or, who was seen with his arms bound.
In photos released Monday by the Israeli military, the two were seen embracing at a hospital.
Parents of slain hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin say it's a day of "tremendous relief"
The parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old Israeli-American who was taken hostage from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023, and later killed by his Hamas captors in late August 2024, said the release of the last 20 living hostages made Monday a day of "tremendous relief and joyousness and gratitude and thanks."
"This is something that the families of the hostages have been working toward for 738 days," Rachel Goldberg-Polin told CBS News. "It is also bittersweet for families like ours."
Goldberg-Polin and her husband, Jon Polin, were leading voices in the effort to bring the hostages home over the last two years. Their son's body, along with the remains of five others, was found by Israeli troops in a tunnel in Gaza.
"For families like ours, it's obviously a day that is bittersweet that Hersh won't be coming home, but nationally and for all the people in this region, it's such a sigh of relief and a day of joy - hostages returning home."
Trump says Egypt was "instrumental" because Hamas "respects this country"
Seated alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, President Trump said Monday that the Egyptian leader had played an "instrumental" role in the negotiations over the 20-point peace plan because of what he called Hamas' "respect" for the country.
"They had a very important role with Hamas," Mr. Trump said during his visit for a peace summit with regional leaders in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. "In fact, the general — right here — was very instrumental, because Hamas respects this country and they respect the leadership of Egypt."
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Egypt would play a "very important" role in the future of the Middle East.
"Egypt's been a phenomenal participant," Rubio said, predicting that Cairo would continue to play a key role in the ongoing implementation of the peace deal.
Israeli hostage families call for suspension of peace deal until "every deceased individual is returned"
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the group representing Israeli hostage families, called on Monday for the suspension of the Israel-Hamas peace deal "until every deceased individual is returned."
Earlier Monday, the group said that it was "shocked and dismayed to learn that only 4 bodies of deceased hostages" would be returned by Hamas on Monday. Israeli officials have said that there were 28 deceased hostages in Gaza when they agreed to the U.S.-brokered peace plan, as well as 20 living hostages, who were returned to Israel on Monday.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Hamas' announcement regarding the expected return of four bodies today constitutes a violation of the agreement," in a social media post.
"Any delay or deliberate avoidance will be considered a gross violation of the agreement and will be responded to accordingly," Katz said.
In a brief statement posted Monday on a Telegram channel linked to the group, Hamas said it would release the bodies of four deceased Israeli hostages, naming them as Guy Ilouz, Yossi Sharabi, Bevin Joshi and Daniel Peres.
Trump touches down in Egypt for peace summit
Air Force One touched down in Egypt on Monday afternoon, bringing President Trump and his entourage — albeit behind schedule after his stop in Israel — to attend a Middle East peace summit in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Reporters on the plane said Air Force One was escorted by Egyptian Air Force jets as they entered Egyptian airspace.
Israeli military says Red Cross heading to collect "several coffins" with remains of slain hostages
The Israeli military said Monday afternoon that Red Cross personnel were heading to a meeting point in Gaza to take possession of the first remains of slain Israeli hostages as part of the peace deal.
"According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where several coffins of deceased hostages will be transferred into their custody," the Israel Defense Forces said.
"The IDF is prepared to receive additional coffins of deceased hostages expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on," the military added.
Freed Palestinian detainees arrive in Gaza
Palestinian prisoners released by Israel under the terms of the peace deal arrived Monday in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Live video showed the freed Palestinians disembarking from buses and being greeted by emotional family members.
Crowds of thousands had gathered in Khan Younis to greet the detainees on their arrival, mirroring scenes earlier in the day when dozens of other freed Palestinian prisoners were released in Ramallah and Beitunia, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Israel is expected to release approximately 2,000 Palestinians from its prisons as part of the peace deal.
All 20 hostages released today now headed for reunification with wider families at hospitals
Israel's military says all 20 of the hostages released by Hamas on Monday have undergone initial medical assessments and are being transferred to hospitals, "where they will reunite with the rest of their family members and receive continued medical care."
Israeli hostage's father keeps vow to greet his son standing up
One of the 20 Israeli hostages reunited with their family on Monday was Bar Kupershtein. His father Tal spent the two years of his son's captivity campaigning for the hostages' release, and also fighting his own battle after an incident during surgery left him severely disabled.
Tal had vowed that he would one day greet his son again, and on his own two feet, and on Monday, he kept that promise.
"Bar Kupershtein fought the terrorists on October 7 — and then fought to survive in captivity. His father, Tal Kupershtein, knew he had to fight for his son. He overcame his disabilities, learned to talk again, and even to walk," said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in a social media post.
The group, which represents families of the 251 hostages seized on Oct. 7, 2023, shared a photo on Monday showing Bar and Tal with their arms around each other, both standing with other family members.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Mideast peace deal "brings more hope" for other regions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the U.S.-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas on Monday and said "it brings more hope for peace in other regions where life is still under threat."
"This is truly an extraordinary event. The leadership and determination of President Trump have worked, and it is important that all the necessary help has come from countries and many people who have real influence," Zelenskyy said in a social media post.
"We are working so that the day of peace comes for Ukraine as well. Russian aggression remains the last global source of destabilization, and if a ceasefire and peace have been achieved for the Middle East, the leadership and determination of global actors can certainly work for us too," Zelenskyy said.
President Trump has said recently that he's considering sending U.S.-made Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine if Russia doesn't agree to a brokered ceasefire soon.
Trump concludes speech to Knesset by telling Israel: "I'm with you all the way"
"This has been truly an honor. It's seldom that a [non-Israeli] president is invited to do this," President Trump said as he wrapped up his speech to the Israeli parliament. "And I love Israel, I'm with you all the way. You will be bigger, better, stronger and more loving than ever before. Thank you very much. God bless you, God bless the United States of America, and God bless the Middle East."
He was given a standing ovation as he finished speaking, with Knesset members chanting "Trump, Trump".
His speech lasted more than an hour, which means he will arrive later than expected for a peace deal signing ceremony in Egypt.
Israeli lawmakers holding "Recognize Palestine" signs interrupted Trump
Two Israeli lawmakers interrupted President Trump's remarks at the Knesset on Monday, holding up signs and heckling before being ejected from the parliament.
Both Arab-Israeli lawmaker Ayman Odeh and far-left politician Ofer Cassif said in social media posts that they had held up signs reading "Recognize Palestine."
"They removed me from the plenum just because I raised the simplest demand, a demand that the entire international community agrees on: To recognize a Palestinian state. To recognize this simple reality: There are two peoples here, and neither is going anywhere," Odeh said in his social media post.
"This is the banner I waved in front of Trump at the Knesset," Cassif said in his post, which included a photo of the sign.
"A true just peace that will save both people of this land from agony can only materialize by a complete end of the occupation and universal recognition of a Palestinian State alongside Israel," Cassif said.
By Emmet Lyons and Tucker Reals
Trump calls for Netanyahu to be pardoned by Israel's president
President Trump urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his speech to the Israeli Knesset Monday, apparently referring to corruption charges Netanyahu has been battling for years.
"I have an idea. Mr President, why don't you give him a pardon? Give him a pardon," Mr. Trump said, turning to Israeli President Herzog and gesturing towards Netanyahu.
"By the way, that was not in the speech, as you probably know! But I happen to like this gentleman right over here, and it just seems to make so much sense," Mr. Trump said, gesturing again at Netanyahu.
Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust – all of which he has denied repeatedly and dismissed as politically motivated.
Trump calls on Palestinians "to turn forever from the path of terror and violence"
President Trump said it was time for Palestinians to "turn forever from the path of terror and violence."
"The choice for Palestinians could not be more clear," Mr. Trump said. "This is their chance to turn forever from the path of terror and violence that's been extreme, to exile the wicked forces of hate that are in their mix, and I think that's going to happen. I've met some people over the last couple of months that want to see it happen very much. After tremendous pain and death and hardship, now is the time to concentrate on building their people up instead of trying to tear Israel down. We don't want that to happen again."
Mr. Trump said he intends to be a partner in the effort to keep the peace and develop Israel's economy in collaboration with its neighbors.
Trump tells Netanyahu to be "nicer … you're not at war anymore"
President Trump jokingly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday in remarks at the Knesset to be "nicer," as "you're not at war anymore."
"Only by embracing the opportunities of this moment can we achieve our goal of ensuring that the horrors of recent years will never happen again. You don't want to have to go through this again," Mr. Trump said, turning to address Israeli lawmakers.
Trump says his "personality actually is all about stopping wars"
President Trump reiterated his claim on Monday, speaking to Israeli lawmakers, that he had resolved eight wars during his second term, making light of critics whom he said had predicted that he would "drag" the U.S. into more wars.
"But when you settle eight wars in eight months, that means you don't like war," he said.
"Everyone thought I was going to be brutal. In fact, l remember Hillary Clinton during a debate, she said, 'Look at him, look at him, he's going to go to war with everybody.' And actually, she said, 'He's got a personality that's all about war.' No, my personality actually is all about stopping wars, and it seems to work. Seems to work."
Trump met with hostage families at the Knesset before delivering remarks
President Trump met with some of the Israeli hostage families at the Knesset before delivering his remarks to lawmakers on Monday, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum said.
The group representing Israeli hostage families released two photos of Mr. Trump with relatives of Israelis held or killed by Hamas.
In one of the photographs, Ruby Chen and Ronen Neutra, whose sons Itay Chen and Omer Maxim Neutra were both killed in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, are seen with the president. Both Chen and Neutra's bodies are still being held in Gaza.
"Never forget and never again," Trump tells Israeli lawmakers
President Trump told Israeli lawmakers Monday that the "cruelty" of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks "struck to the core of humanity itself."
"To all the families whose lives were forever changed by the atrocities of that day, and to all the people of Israel, please know that America joins you in those two everlasting vows — Never forget, and never again," Mr. Trump said.
Direct meeting between U.S. negotiators and Hamas leaders sealed peace deal, U.S. official says
A face-to-face meeting between the lead American negotiators and Hamas' political leadership last week sealed the peace deal, a U.S. official told CBS News on Monday.
At the meeting, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, that President Trump stood behind the 20-point plan, the U.S. official said, providing an assurance that he would not allow Israel to resume the war. Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, also took part.
Axios first reported that the meeting last Wednesday between President Trump's envoys and Hamas leaders helped get the Gaza peace deal across the line.
By Margaret Brennan and Emmet Lyons
Trump hails "historic dawn of a new Middle East"
President Trump hailed a "historic dawn" in the Middle East in remarks to Israeli lawmakers at the Knesset on Monday.
"This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East," Mr. Trump said.
"After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace," he said.
Remains of only 4 dead hostages to be returned Monday, Hostage Families Forum says
The group that represents Israeli hostages' families says it has been told that the remains of only four of the 28 deceased Israeli hostages will be returned from Gaza on Monday.
"The hostage families were shocked and dismayed to learn that only 4 bodies of deceased hostages will be returned today, out of 28 held by Hamas," the Hostage and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.
"This represents a blatant breach of the agreement by Hamas. We expect Israel's government and the mediators to take immediate action to rectify this grave injustice," the group said. "The mediators must enforce the agreement's terms and ensure Hamas pays a price for this violation."
Protesters interrupt Trump's remarks at the Knesset
As President Trump was praising his special envoy Steve Witkoff for his negotiating skills, protesters interrupted the president's speech in the Israeli Knesset. The individuals were quickly ushered away.
"That was very efficient," Mr. Trump said.
It's not clear what the protesters were saying or whether they were both Israeli legislators.
Netanyahu says "we are fulfilling that promise" to bring all the hostages home
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said it had "been a long journey" to reach this day.
"At the beginning of the war, I promised to bring all the hostages home," Netanyahu said. "Today, with the indispensable help, the determined and focused help, the unremitting help of President Trump and his team, and with the incredible sacrifice and courage of the soldiers of Israel, we are fulfilling that promise."
"Ladies and gentlemen, this is a momentous day, a day of great joy, as the remaining hostages come home," he said.
Netanyahu defends his record on Gaza war: "Israel did what it had to do"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his record over the past two years of war in the Gaza Strip as he addressed Israeli lawmakers beside President Trump on Monday.
"In response to this barbaric attack on October 7th, Israel did what it had to do. With indomitable courage, we set out to defend our people, to defeat our enemies, and to release our hostages. Our heroic soldiers fought like lions," Netanyahu said.
"Israel achieved amazing victories over Hamas and the entire Iran terror axis. Sinwar, Haniyeh, Nasrallah, Assad, they're all gone," he said, referring to slain leaders of Hamas and its ally, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, as well as the longtime former leader of Syria.
Netanyahu thanks Trump for "pivotal leadership"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the podium in the Knesset on Monday, delivering some remarks in English to thank President Trump for his support for Israel over the years.
"Donald Trump is the greatest friend that the state of Israel has ever had in the White House," Netanyahu said to applause.
Netanyahu praised what he called Mr. Trump's "pivotal leadership" in brokering the Gaza peace deal.
"Mr. President, you are committed to this peace, I am committed to this peace, and together, Mr. President, we will achieve this peace," Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu remembered the hundreds of Israelis killed on Oct. 7, the deadliest day in Israel's history since the Holocaust. In response, "Israel did what it had to do," he said.
First released Palestinian prisoners arrive in the West Bank
The first Palestinian prisoners released as part of the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Hamas and Israel arrived Monday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Live video showed prisoners disembarking from buses and being greeted by large cheering crowds of people in Ramallah, the de-facto capital of the West Bank.
About 2,000 Palestinian prisoner were to be released by Israel in total.
Speaker of Knesset hails Trump as "best friend that the state of Israel has ever had"
The Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, Amir Ohana, hailed President Trump as "the best friend that the state of Israel has ever had," as he thanked Mr. Trump in Israel's parliament Monday.
"I am going to take off this pin, this memorial pin for the hostages, because thanks to you, they are home," Ohana said, before removing a pin from his suit.
"Mr. President, you stand before the people of Israel not as another American president but as a giant of Jewish history," Ohana said.
Netanayahu will not travel to Egypt for peace summit, his office says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be traveling to Egypt for the peace summit in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, where the peace deal between Israel and Hamas is expected to be signed later Monday.
Netanyahu had been invited to the conference by President Trump, his office said Monday, and "The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his invitation, but said that he would not be able to participate due to the proximity of the holiday."
The holiday the prime minister's office appears to be referencing is Simchat Torah, a Jewish holiday that celebrates the Torah, which is marked on Oct. 14 and 15 this year.
Trump arrives in Knesset to loud applause from Israeli lawmakers
President Trump was greeted by loud cheering and applause Monday as he arrived at the Israeli Knesset to address the assembled lawmakers.
Mr. Trump, seated at the podium beside Knesset speaker Amir Ohana and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, stood for the applause for himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump to address Israeli parliament
President Trump is expected to address the Israeli Knesset, the country's parliament, during his brief visit to mark the first phase of the Israeli-Hamas peace deal that his administration helped to broker.
Mr. Trump's remarks to the Israeli lawmakers will come not long after the Israeli military confirmed the handover of the final 13 living hostages who had been held in Gaza. All living hostages have now been freed and they are back in Israel, according to the military.
The president is believed to have met privately with the families of Israeli hostages before delivering his remarks to the Knesset. He will leave later for Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, where he will participate in a Middle East peace ceremony.
Israel's Netanyahu to join Trump at peace summit in Egypt, Egyptian presidency says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to attend a Middle East peace summit along with President Trump on Monday, the office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said in a statement.
"Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will participate in the peace summit to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and reaffirm commitment to it," said the statement posted on the Egyptian presidency's Facebook page.
The president's office also confirmed that Palestinian Authority President Mahmmoud Abbas would attend the conference, where the peace plan brokered by President Trump is expected to be formally signed.
It was not clear whether Mr. Trump and Netanyahu would travel from Israel to the summit in the Egyptian resort together or separately.
By Ahmed Shawkat and Emmet Lyons
All living Israeli hostages are back in Israeli territory, military says
The last 13 Israelis who were abducted during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack have been returned to Israel after being freed by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israel's military said Monday.
The Israeli military confirmed in a social media post that Matan Tsengauker, Maxim Harkin, Segev Kalfon, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Nimrod Cohen, Avinantan Or, Eviatar David, Eitan Horn, David Kunio, Ariel Kunio, Elkana Buchbot, Bar Kuperstein and Rom Breslavsky were with Israeli forces and had "recently crossed the border into Israeli territory."
Trump signs guest book at Israeli Knesset ahead of address to lawmakers
President Trump signed the guest book at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, ahead of a planned address to the assembled lawmakers on Monday.
The White House posted a photo on social media of Mr. Trump holding up the guest book, showing his signature, flanked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Amir Ohana, the Speaker of the Knesset.
"This is my great honor - A great and beautiful day. A new beginning," Mr. Trump wrote in the Knesset guest book.
Last 13 living Israeli hostages now with Israeli forces in Gaza, heading for border
Israel's military confirmed Monday that the last 13 living hostages in Gaza were with Israeli troops and "making their way to Israeli territory."
The hostages had been handed over earlier to the Israel Defense Forces by Red Cross personnel, after being released by Hamas in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
The remains of some of the 48 deceased Israeli hostages still in Gaza are expected to be transferred to Israeli officials later Monday.
Last living Israeli hostages on their way out of Gaza
The last 13 living Israeli hostages in Gaza have been handed over to Red Cross personnel, the Israeli military said Monday, adding that the group was "making their way to the IDF and Shin Bet forces in the Gaza Strip."
U.S. envoy Witkoff calls it "deeply gratifying" to know hostages coming home
President Trump's senior envoy Steve Witkoff said Monday that he had "wondered if I would ever see this day," calling it "deeply gratifying to know that so many families will finally have their loved ones home."
"Today, twenty families are spared the unbearable pain of not knowing if they will ever see their loved ones again. But even in this moment of relief and happiness, my heart aches for those whose loved ones will not return alive," Witkoff said in a social media post. "Bringing their bodies home is a must and an act of dignity and honors their memory forever."
Witkoff added that he was "profoundly grateful for the indomitable spirit of President Trump. This day would not have been possible without him."
Israeli military releases photos of freed hostages
The Israeli military released a number of photos on Monday showing some of the first seven hostages released by Hamas speaking with members of the military and reunited with their families back in Israeli territory.
One of the first photos showed former hostage Eitan Mor beaming in an embrace with his parents. Mor was among the Israelis abducted from the Nova music festival in southern Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack. He was working security at the festival.
Other photos showed Mor speaking with Israeli forces before being reunited with his family.
Egyptian leader to award Trump "Order of the Nile" for role in halting Gaza war
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has decided to award the "Order of the Nile" to President Trump, "in recognition of his notable contributions to supporting peace efforts, defusing conflicts, and most recently, his pivotal role in halting the war in Gaza," the El-Sisi's office said in a statement on Monday.
Mr. Trump was due to arrive in Cairo later in the day, after addressing Israeli lawmakers and meeting with the families of Israeli hostages.
The Order of the Nile is Egypt's highest state honor. It was first established in 1915 and is currently awarded in two forms, a Collar, which is bestowed upon heads of state and will be given to President Trump, and the Grand Cordon, which is for other recipients.
By Ahmed Shawkat and Tucker Reals
Trump greeted by Netanyahu as he arrives in Israel
President Trump has arrived in Israel. He was greeted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the tarmac of Ben Gurion International Airport before making his way down a long red carpet to greet others, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, and Mr. Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff who, along with Kushner, helped negotiate the peace deal.
Red Cross heading to 2nd Gaza meeting point for transfer of several more hostages
The Israeli military said Red Cross vehicles were on their way Monday to a second meeting point, this one in southern Gaza, "where several hostages will be handed over to the Red Cross."
The first group of seven Israel hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in northern Gaza before being transferred to Israeli military personnel and then driven back into Israeli territory.
Trump's arrival draws cheers in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square
People in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square cheered Monday as a massive television screen showed Air Force One landing in the country.
Someone shouted over the loud speaker in the square: "Thank you, President Trump!"
Air Force One touches down in Israel for President Trump's visit
Air Force One touched down Monday at Ben Gurion Airport, not far from Jerusalem, as President Trump arrived for a visit to mark the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and to deliver remarks to the country's assembled lawmakers in the Knesset, Israel's parliament.
Trump decisively claims "the war is over" en route to Tel Aviv
President Trump, who is expected to arrive momentarily in Israel, claimed decisively on Sunday that the war in Gaza is over.
"The war is over," he told reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to Tel Aviv. "The war is over, okay? Do you understand that?"
When asked if he thinks the ceasefire will hold, he said, "I think so. I think it's going to hold."
"I think people are, a lot of reasons why it's going to hold, but I think people are tired of it," Mr. Trump said.
Mr. Trump said "over the years," Gaza will look "very good," but provided no other details.
First 7 hostages back in Israeli territory after being released by Hamas
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a social media post that the first seven hostages released by Hamas "have now crossed the border into Israeli territory with IDF and Shin Bet forces."
They were on their way to an "initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will reunite with their families," the military said in a statement.
Trump en route to Middle East: "This is going to be a very special time."
President Trump boarded Air Force One on Sunday afternoon to head to the Middle East.
In a brief remark to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the president said, "So this is going to be a very special time."
"In Israel and also the Muslim and Arab countries are all cheering," Mr. Trump said. He did not take any questions.
He's set to arrive in Tel Aviv early Monday along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe and other administration officials.
Mr. Trump is expected to meet with families of Israeli hostages before delivering a speech to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem. He then will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, for the international peace summit.
Israel confirms identities of first 7 hostages released by Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed in a statement on Monday the identities of the first seven living hostages released by Hamas under the peace plan brokered by President Trump.
The statement said the families of Ohel Alon, Angrest Matan, Berman Gali, Berman Ziv, Gilboa-Dalal Guy, Mor Eitan and Miran Omri "have been informed by the authorized authorities that they have joined our forces in the Gaza Strip and will soon make their way to Israeli territory."
First 7 hostages now in care of Israeli forces, heading for Israeli territory
The Israeli military has confirmed that the first group of seven living hostages has been transferred from the Red Cross to Israeli personnel inside Gaza, and they "are now making their way to Israeli territory."
The seven were to undergo immediate medical checks upon reaching Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces said in a social media post.
"The commanders and soldiers of the IDF salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel," the IDF said.
Israeli military says first group of 7 hostages transferred to Red Cross in Gaza
"According to information received from the Red Cross now, seven abductees have been transferred to them, and they are making their way to the IDF and Shin Bet forces in the Gaza Strip," the Israel Defense Forces said in a social media post on Monday, indicating the first step was complete for the initial group of hostages to be transferred out of Hamas custody.
"The IDF is prepared to absorb additional abductees who will be transferred to the Red Cross later," the IDF said.
Israeli military says Red Cross headed to meet first group of hostages for handover
Israel's military said early Monday that Red Cross vehicles were headed to a meeting point in northern Gaza to meet "a number of hostages" set to be handed over by Hamas.
The Israel Defense Forces said in a social media post that it was "prepared to absorb additional hostages who will be transferred to the Red Cross later."
It is expected that the remaining hostages — 20 of the total 48 of whom are believed to be alive — will be handed over in at least two separate groups.
Israelis gather in Tel Aviv ahead of hostage release
Dozens, if not hundreds of Israelis were gathered in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square ahead of the expected return of the remaining hostages on Monday morning.
Waving Israeli flags and singing, the crowd gathered before dawn and continued to grow throughout the morning. As the sun was rising, many sang together and waved Israeli flags.
First set of hostages to be released around 8 a.m. local time
The release of the hostages still being held in Gaza is expected to begin around 8 a.m. local time, 1 a.m. ET, according to a source familiar with the matter. A second round of hostages is then set to be released around 10 a.m. local time, 3 a.m. ET, the source said.
The two sets of hostages are being released from different locations within Gaza, the source said.
Israel's Sheba Medical Center, which is located in Ramat Gan, outside of Tel Aviv, and is expected to receive hostages after they are released, noted that they may not arrive there until mid- to late morning at the earliest.
Egyptian foreign minister says he is "confident" first phase of Gaza peace plan will be implemented
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Sunday that Egypt is "confident that the first phase of the Trump peace plan will be implemented" and will be honored by all parties involved.
"We are very hopeful that the first phase will be completed, in all honesty, from the two parties, and we are in full contact with the Palestinians, with the Hamas," Abdelatty told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."
Abdelatty confirmed that Egypt will be sending troops to Gaza "within specific parameters." He also said that Egypt supports the deployment of international troops into Gaza for security and stabilization.
"We are confident, though we have to draw lessons from the past, that without solving the Palestinian cause, which is the core of the conflict in the region, without respecting the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians to have their own statehood, you know, there is no peace and stability in the region," Abdelatty said.
Abdelatty indicated that President Trump's peace plan referred to Palestinian statehood, although the final version of the plan is unclear on Palestinian statehood.
Family of Israeli hostage "in shock" over imminent release
Alana Zeitchik, a relative of Israeli hostage David Cunio, said she is "nervous" about the condition he will be in when he is freed from captivity.
Cunio's wife, Sharon Aloni Cunio, and his twin daughters were held captive by Hamas and released in November 2023.
Zeitchik said Cunio's wife received guidance on how to tell her daughters that their father is coming home and that they were "in shock" after hearing the news.
Zeitchik told The Associated Press: "We won't really be able to exhale and have a sigh of relief until he is back on Israeli soil."
Thousands of Palestinians return home amid ceasefire
Tens of thousands of Palestinians began their trek back to the heavily destroyed northern Gaza Strip over the weekend after the ceasefire deal went into effect.
A steady stream of people, many on foot, crammed onto a coastal road in the central Gaza Strip, heading north to see what might remain of their homes. It was a repeat of emotional scenes from an earlier ceasefire in January.
Palestinians expressed relief that the war may end, though they are tempered with concerns about the future and lingering pain from the staggering death and destruction.
"There wasn't much joy, but the ceasefire somewhat eased the pain of death and bloodshed, and the pain of our loved ones and brothers who suffered in the war," Jamal Mesbah, who was displaced from the north, told the AP.
The destruction they find this time will be even greater, after Israel waged a new offensive in Gaza City, in the north, in recent weeks.
