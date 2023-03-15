Watch CBS News

Crews respond to fire with explosion at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE - Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire with explosion at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk.

Crews were called to the wastewater treatment plan in the 8200 block of Eastern Avenue.

Officials said the gas-fed fire "has caused unstable areas in the areas in the building.

The building has been evacuated, and all employees are accounted for with no injuries reported.

This is a developing story.

 

Johnny Olszewski 'monitoring' wastewater treatment plant

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says he is "closely monitoring the situation" following an explosion at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

"As this is a City-managed site within Baltimore County, we remain in close contact with Mayor Scott and our City partners and will provide additional information regarding this incident as it becomes available," Olszewski said.

No injuries reported at water treatment plant

No injuries are reported.

No injuries are reported.

