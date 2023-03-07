Live Updates: Ravens apply non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson

Live Updates: Ravens apply non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jacksonget the free app
BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson.
His salary for next year will be $32 million, unless he negotiates a contract with another team.
Jackson can talk and negotiate with teams on contracts. If the Ravens don't match that offer from another team, they will receive two first round draft picks in return.
The two sides were unable to agree to terms before the franchise tag deadline on Tuesday.
"Having not yet reached a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson, we will use the franchise tag, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year. We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens. Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come."
Each NFL team is limited to one franchise tag per offseason. A player can be franchised three times by the same team.
The Ravens have until July 17 to agree to a long-term deal. After that, a new deal can't be signed until after the season.
Jackson has missed 10 games combined the past two years due to injuries and was unable to finish both seasons.
He passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season and gained more than 760 yards. In 2021, Jackson passed for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.
He was the 32nd overall pick in 2018, and won the NFL MVP in 2019.
Jackson posts message on Instagram
Just hours until the franchise tag deadline, Lamar Jackson shared an Instagram message.
In the post, Jackson shared a message: "Let them judge you. Let them misunderstand you. Let them gossip about you. Their opinions aren't your problems. You stay kind, committed to love, and free in your authenticity.
"No matter what they do or say, don't you dare doubt your worth or beauty of your truth. Just keep shining like you do."