19 best last-minute Christmas gifts that can still arrive in time

The CBS Essentials shopping experts have found the best last-minute holiday gifts of 2023 that can still arrive in time. If you're shopping for great Christmas gifts, we've got you covered with an amazing host of holiday gift guides. These include gifts for everyone on your list -- we've found presents for readers, golfers, Disney fans, haircare and beauty lovers, teachers, home chefs, gamers, people who love their pets and so much more.

We'll be updating this piece with all the best Christmas gift ideas in 2023, plus links to our many CBS Essentials holiday gift guides. Get to shopping ahead.

Gifts that still arrive in time for Christmas

Shop these gifts from Amazon, Walmart and more. As of the time of publication, all of these gifts will arrive in time for Christmas 2023 if ordered now.

Gift for the foodie: HexClad hybrid 6-piece cookware set with lids

HexClad pans are worth the price because they combine the performance of stainless steel cookware, the durability of cast iron and the convenience of nonstick. The brand is even backed by Gordon Ramsay.

Get your favorite foodie started with this set of three pans with lids. This pans set works for regular and induction cooking and is dishwasher safe.

This cookware set is currently $345, reduced from $405 -- that's a nice 15% off.

Under $20 Christmas gift idea: 'Murdle: Volume 1'

If you have a friend who loves solving mysteries, "Murdle" is a must-read. It's filled with bite-sized mystery puzzles that will immerse you in a world of clues and deductive reasoning. What's even more enticing is the buried secret in each murder, waiting to be deciphered once you've cracked them all!

At just $12, it's the perfect budget-friendly gift for the super sleuth or puzzle solver in your life. It comes with 100 mystery puzzles to decipher, providing hours or entertainment for the gift recipient.

If you're on a Christmas gift budget (or just love a great deal), check out our guide to the best Christmas gifts under $20.

Under $50 Christmas gift idea: Barbie collectible doll

Hey, Barbie! (Or, Ken.) If your friend or family member loved the "Barbie" movie, this could be one of the coolest gifts for Christmas. This doll depicts Margot Robbie's Barbie character in a pink gingham dress, daisy necklace and pastel pumps. Her hair is styled half-up and tied with a pink ribbon to show off her daisy drop earrings.

"So excited to have this Barbie from the movie," shared one Walmart customer. "My granddaughters love her pink gingham dress and we love her pretty smile and jewelry. Her necklace, bracelet and earrings all match, and the details are lovely."

This must-have doll is just one of our many picks for the best Christmas gifts under $50.

Under $100 Christmas gift idea: Lululemon Everywhere belt bag fleece

The winter counterpart to Lululemon's viral Everywhere belt bag is here. It's a cozy fleece version that comes in three colors. If they don't know what bag to match with their athleisure outfits, here's their answer.

This belt bag is so convenient for travel, hiking, festivals and more. It never slips off your shoulder, like many purses do, and is a safer bet against pickpocketers. It adjusts to fit around your waist, or you can wear it as a crossbody.

Be sure to shop now before this bag sells out, as the original used to go out of stock often.

If you're looking for more Christmas gift ideas like this, check out our guide to the best Christmas gifts under $100.

The best toy of Christmas: Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home

Little Live Pets is huge every Christmas. This year's pick? The Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home. This set comes with a plush puppy and a kennel.

First, you can construct the puppy's home and fill its water bowl to see paw prints appear on the welcome mat. Then, you can name the puppy and attach its name to the front of the doghouse. Next, open the door to find your puppy inside. There are two types of puppies to discover. The puppy inside makes more than 25 sounds and reactions.

This gift is $49, reduced from $60. It's for ages 5 and up.

This gift is $49, reduced from $60. It's for ages 5 and up.

The most popular toy this year: Barbie Dreamhouse 2023

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the Barbie fan in your life, you can't go wrong with this year's Barbie Dreamhouse. This 75-plus piece set features a Barbie Dreamhouse with a three-story slide, a pool party area and pet accessories. It's a bestseller with CBS Essentials readers and our most popular toy of the year.

"This year's Dreamhouse showcases a harmonious blend of nostalgic elements we've loved from previous models with modern, innovative features that resonate with today's kids," reported one Amazon reviewer, adding that the Dreamhouse was a big hit with their kids.

Score this Barbie playset for 27% off now at Walmart.

The best gift for toddlers: Cocomelon 6V bumper car

This pint-sized car comes fully assembled. All you have to do is attach the bumper and power up the integrated 6V battery with the included 120V wall charger. This bumper car spins 360 degrees and can support children up to 66 pounds.

"These bumper cars are so much fun," one Walmart reviewer says. "The joystick controls are easy to use and allow kids to move forward, in reverse, and spin in circles. It is hilarious to watch them in action and the kids have a blast driving around."

If you're looking for more gift ideas for a three-year-old boy, check out our guide to the best Christmas gifts that will delight even the pickiest preschoolers.

Best Christmas gift idea for teens: Scrib3D advanced 3D printing pen

Three-D printing is a cool new medium to introduce to your teen with this beginner-friendly 3D printing pen.

Your teen can create all kinds of 3D ideas with PLA filament. From figures of their favorite characters to jewelry or larger projects, your teen can make their ideas come to life in 3D form.

"My grandson, 14, loved it," an Amazon reviewer says. "He was making items he was excited about."

Shop even more great Christmas gift ideas for teens here.

Best Christmas gift for people who love to cook: Yummly smart meat thermometer



We've found one gift that the master meat chef or griller in your life will love. This Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometer is a CBS Essentials bestseller. It boasts presets, timers and alerts for different types of meat, taking the guesswork out of cooking. Just connect to the compatible Yummly app, choose what you're cooking and how well you like your meat done, and it will set up a customized timer and send you alerts when your food is ready.

"This is great for cooking meat of any kind. I've used it in the smoker, grill, oven, air fryer and the meat is perfectly cooked every time," one Amazon reviewer says.

We found even more great Christmas gift ideas for people who love to cook.

Best Christmas gift for people who hate to cook: Factor meal plan

Forget everything you know about those old-fashioned, frozen TV dinners. When you gift a subscription to the Factor meal plan, the recipient can receive six, eight, 10, 12, 14 or 18 professionally prepared and pre-cooked meals that someone just needs to heat up before eating.

Every week, a new menu of delicious meal options is available –- with some that cater to anyone who maintains a keto, flexitarian, vegan, or vegetarian diet.

This is a subscription meal plan that can be paused or canceled at any time. The meals arrive at someone's door pre-cooked, but not frozen, so they'll stay fresh for a maximum of seven days (when refrigerated). There's no meal prep required. Each single-serving meal is shipped in a BPA-free CPET plastic container, which can be used to heat the food in an oven or microwave and then served in the same container. A $90, $110, $130 or $150 gift card is available from the Factor website. (A $130 gift card covers eight ready-to-eat meals.)

You can shop for even more Christmas gift ideas for people who hate to cook.

Best Christmas gift idea for moms: Aura Carver digital photo frame

This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame displays photos sent from an iPhone, Android and other smart devices. It comes equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness and dynamic orientation; that means recipients can switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode. It also offers wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier.

This makes the perfect gift for the mom that's always pulling out family photos to show off or asking for photos of your kids. Got new photos to share? You can upload those too -- and surprise Mom with fresh images.

We've found even more great Christmas gift ideas for Mom.

Best Christmas gift for the latte addict: Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker



Do you know someone who can't go a day without heading to the coffee shop for their favorite latte? Consider gifting them a machine that will let them make it right from their own kitchen -- and save themselves a ton of money.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next allows you to brew single-serve coffee or espresso at the touch of a button. The espresso maker can brew three cup sizes and offers an ultra-fast, 25-second heat-up time.

Even better: The company is always introducing new coffee flavors and seasonal favorites, like Pumpkin Spice Cake for the fall.

This espresso maker is $139, reduced from $209.

This espresso maker is $139, reduced from $209.

Christmas gift for women: Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

The quiet, quick-drying Dyson Supersonic hair dryer promises to be less damaging to your locks. It measures air temperature more than 40 times a second to regulate its heat. It also claims to increase smoothness and shine and decrease frizz and flyaways.

The lightweight Dyson Supersonic hair dryer includes five magnetic styling attachments for all hair types. It offers three speed settings and four heat settings.

The popular hair dryer is available at Dyson for $429. If you want it to arrive before Christmas, you'll have to pay for expedited shipping.

The popular hair dryer is available at Dyson for $429. If you want it to arrive before Christmas, you'll have to pay for expedited shipping.

A unique Christmas tech gift idea: Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses

There's a lot of hype surrounding virtual reality and augmented reality eyewear. These Ray-Ban Meta glasses are categorized as "smart glasses," and they're as stylish as they are functional. Designed to look like everyday fashion sunglasses from Ray-Ban, these smart glasses were developed in collaboration with Meta, the team behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

When someone puts on these glasses, they're able to stream music from their smartphone or smartwatch and listen through discreet, open ear speakers built into the arms of the glasses. This means the person's ears are not covered and they retain full situational awareness of what's happening around them.

The frames are prescription lens compatible.

Under $500 Christmas gift idea: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 stand mixer



This stand mixer features an impressive 10 speeds that cover everything from whipped cream to cookie batter. The Series 5 comes with a five-quart, dishwasher-safe stainless-steel bowl, a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip and a pouring shield.

Maybe best of all: Last time we counted, we found a dizzying 23 color options for this model.

It's currently $370, reduced from $450.

It's currently $370, reduced from $450.

Best Christmas gifts for dogs: BarkBox toy and treat subscription box

Every month, the folks at BarkBox create a themed gift box for your dog that includes at least two toys, two treats and other goodies your canine will enjoy.

When you sign up for a 12-month subscription, each box is priced at $20 plus shipping, but you can choose a month-to-month plan for $35 plus shipping per box. If your dog is a heavy chewer, a separate subscription box option is available. Boxes can even be customized according to your dog's food allergies and play style.

Looking for more dog and cat gift ideas? We found even more of the best Christmas gift ideas for pampering your pet this holiday season.

For the minimalist who doesn't want a gift: Beauty & The Board charcuterie board

A charcuterie board is a great edible gift to share over the holidays. While there are plenty of delicious snacks included in the charcuterie board kit, they'll likely get eaten up quickly so it's still a great clutter-free choice for people who say they don't need more material things.

This cheese and charcuterie board comes with everything you need to craft a yummy snack board, including brie cheese, white cheddar, assorted nuts, salami, olives, crackers and more.

We've found even more gift ideas for the minimalist who says they don't want anything.

Best Oprah-approved holiday gift: Truff white truffle gift set

This Oprah Winfrey-approved truffle gift set is under $50. Truff's white truffle oil infuses real white winter truffles with olive oil to create a decadent finishing oil that works well on a variety of dishes including fish or pizza.

"Truff can do no wrong by me. I've given the hot sauce to a lot of people," Winfrey says. "This is Truff's new set: a white truffle oil and hot sauce combo pack that's (chef's kiss) so delicious."

Plus, shop more of our top gift picks from Oprah's Favorite Things.

Best stocking stuffer: Lifestraw emergency water filter



If you've got an avid camper or a hiker on your Christmas list this year, check out the Lifestraw emergency water filter. Rated 4.8 stars on Amazon, the device works like a straw to let you drink from streams and lakes in an emergency. It's designed to filter up to 99.999999% of water-borne bacteria and 99.999% of parasites. One straw filters up to 1,000 gallons of water.

But it's not just outdoor adventurers who could benefit from a Lifestraw. "There's no guarantee you'll have access to clean water or be able to boil water in an emergency, especially if you're away from home," says one Amazon reviewer, who highly recommends the Lifestraw for survival kits. "We keep one of these in our vehicle and another two at home."

Regularly $20, Amazon has these handy emergency tools on sale for half price, just $10. You can also shop more stocking stuffer ideas for the whole family.