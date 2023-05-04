Watch CBS News

Yvette Nicole Brown lends her voice to ‘Frog and Toad,’ appreciates ‘Community’ fandom

Yvette Nicole Brown, actor, on ‘Frog and Toad’: “Well, I'm old enough to have read the books, probably in their first edition. That’s how old I am. So I grew up reading these amazing books and learning the lessons about differences being beautiful. And I think sometimes in this world right now, it seems like differences are the problem, but they're not. And you can find a way to be different and still decent. And these books do that. And so, when I thought about that, Apple TV+ was doing a TV show, I was like, ‘Put me in, coach.’ And finally, they called and I got to be Rabbit—I got to be the voice of Rabbit.” (AP)
