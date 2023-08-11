Why weather is getting hotter Daniel Cziczo is a professor and head of the Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences at Purdue University. In this video, he goes over why higher temperatures have become more common and what that means for wildfires, rain and air quality. Cziczo says that as man made greenhouse gasses are released into the environment, heat becomes trapped and raises temperatures. Greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide and methane act like a blanket over the Earth, keeping the Sun's heat from escaping the atmosphere. Thanks to this rise in temperature, forest fire season starts earlier, ends later, and happens in areas where wildfires didn't used to occur. Hot and dry weather can also lead to a decrease in precipitation and a drop in air quality. (AP/Campus Insights)