What's Causing the Giant Florida Seaweed Blob? Gabriel Filippelli is the executive director of the Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute. Filippelli states the great Atlantic sargassum belt is a stretch of seaweed. Sargassum is a type of seaweed that has been observed for hundreds of years near the Sargasso Sea. The presence of sargassum in this area is why it is named the Sargasso Sea. The issue with this belt is that it is drifting westward towards the United States and the Caribbean. This particular year, the belt seems to be building up to be huge, about 5,000 miles in diameter. That can be very concerning. (AP)