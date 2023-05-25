What To Expect With the Legal Battle Between Montana and TikTok My name is Don Stanley, and I'm teaching faculty in the Department of Life Sciences Communication at the University of Wisconsin—Madison. -- TikTok is arguing several key points. One is that because the argument is that TikTok is a national security issue, that states shouldn't be challenging whether or not TikTok can be used, that it's actually in the purview of the federal government. More importantly in the argument that you'll hear more about is whether or not people's First Amendment rights are being violated. So TikTok is arguing that their platform is used for people to communicate, to connect, to share ideas, to build revenue for themselves and their small businesses, and to share news in their communities. And that by banning TikTok, the state of Montana is infringing on people's First Amendment rights. (AP/Campus Insights)