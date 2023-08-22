What fuels Hawaii wildfires? Clay Trauernicht, University of Hawaii at Manao - Manoa, Hawaii: The first thing that people really think about during these incidents is, at the time that the fire occurred, what was the weather like? And this is really what we talk about, specifically "fire weather." And we had a pretty dangerous combination at the time of very high winds and low humidity. And so this I think it's pretty intuitive what those conditions can do for fire behavior. So this creates very explosive fire growth, fast spread, high intensity. It creates incredibly difficult conditions for suppressing and containing these fires and also increases the extent of the damage that they cause on the landscape. (AP/Campus Insights)