WGA and SGA Strike Update - Which Studios are Affected Most? Jason Vredenburg is a Teaching Associate Professor in the School of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ. His research interests include cinema studies, television studies, and American Literature. Here he comments on the impact of the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild. Vredenburg believes the two unions are closely aligned because of their mutual concern for streaming revenues and the impact of artificial intelligence. He says that SAG is allowing some of its members to work with completely independent producers and that has kept some of their members employed. It also allows craftsman and behind-the-scenes people to keep working; which helps those who do not have access to the SAG strike fund. But production is almost completely shut down, and the pipeline of movies being made and released will begin to dry up. Vredenburg says that without a settlement, new network television shows will dry up by the spring and network ad sales were already down this year in anticipation of a strike. He believes the studios most affected by these strikes are the "legacy" studios; producers like Amazon and Google do not need films to generate profits. (AP/Campus Insights)