Water contamination after wildfires Andrew Whelton is a professor of civil, environmental and ecological engineering at Purdue University and the director of the Center for Plumbing Safety. He is a national expert on water contamination and is regularly called to help communities recover from devastating wildfires. Whelton has published several milestone studies that are expected to lead to the first national recommendations this fall on how utilities and federal and state agencies can address drinking water contamination caused by wildfires. In this video, he explains how wildfires can lead to the contamination of water utilities in affected communities. Whelton says that during a disaster response, water utilities are focused on fighting the fire. At the same time, they are trying to stop infrastructure from leaking and losing pressure. Whelton says that if pressure is lost, contaminants can enter the system and mix with the water. This contaminated water is then transported to people’s homes and other places in the community. Whelton says that it is important to educate these agencies on how to look and test for contamination. (AP/Campus Insights)